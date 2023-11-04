L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Lifted to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $216.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $198.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised L3Harris Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX stock opened at $185.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $242.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,703,000 after acquiring an additional 480,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,898,000 after acquiring an additional 104,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,171,000 after acquiring an additional 107,293 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,604,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,184,000 after acquiring an additional 485,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,104,000 after acquiring an additional 317,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

