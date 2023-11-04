L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $222.75.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $185.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $242.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.61%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,703,000 after acquiring an additional 480,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,898,000 after acquiring an additional 104,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,171,000 after acquiring an additional 107,293 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,604,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,184,000 after purchasing an additional 485,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,104,000 after purchasing an additional 317,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

