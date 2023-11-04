Landstar System, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th.

Landstar System has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Landstar System has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Landstar System to earn $8.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $170.10 on Friday. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $152.91 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Landstar System by 756.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $54,341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $26,416,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Landstar System by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,432,000 after acquiring an additional 98,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Landstar System by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 120,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after acquiring an additional 91,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

