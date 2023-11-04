Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the casino operator on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th.
Las Vegas Sands has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.
Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $48.84 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.
Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LVS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.12.
About Las Vegas Sands
Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.
