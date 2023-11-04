Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.67.

LSCC stock opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.27. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $98.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.32.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $80,347.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $835,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,144 shares in the company, valued at $847,328.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $80,347.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,238 shares of company stock worth $11,612,397. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $6,647,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

