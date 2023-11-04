Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LSCC. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 2.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.32. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $98.30.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $835,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,328.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $80,347.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $835,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,144 shares in the company, valued at $847,328.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,238 shares of company stock valued at $11,612,397 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,932,000 after acquiring an additional 451,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 85,429.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,318,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,139,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,031,000 after acquiring an additional 394,442 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.