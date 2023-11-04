Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.67.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $98.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.20 and a 200 day moving average of $85.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 37,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $3,483,619.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at $69,455,793.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,417 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $772,680.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,421,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 37,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $3,483,619.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,455,793.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,238 shares of company stock worth $11,612,397. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

