Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 0.3 %

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.26. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $38.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 117.20%.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

