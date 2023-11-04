Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $21.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.06.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 132.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $209.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,634,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,475,000 after buying an additional 393,711 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 6.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,597,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,761,000 after buying an additional 283,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1,847.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,199,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,836,000 after buying an additional 3,983,753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,964,000 after buying an additional 2,342,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,645,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,159,000 after buying an additional 309,566 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

