Lincoln National Corp Acquires 10,084 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,142,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Enbridge by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,840,000 after buying an additional 5,396,818 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,081,000 after buying an additional 4,260,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. Scotiabank started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.86%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.