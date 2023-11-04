Lincoln National Corp Acquires 14,928 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 12,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:USB opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 and have sold 39,842 shares valued at $1,584,149. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

