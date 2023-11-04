Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.52.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $107.79 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $431.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

