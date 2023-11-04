Lincoln National Corp Buys 3,279 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $59.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average of $60.73. The company has a market capitalization of $106.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.69 and a 52-week high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 15.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.