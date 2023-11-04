Lincoln National Corp Buys 7,825 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $74.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

