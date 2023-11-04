Lincoln National Corp Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT opened at $190.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.97. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.40.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,027 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,316. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

