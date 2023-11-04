Lincoln National Corp Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 61.9% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $238.62 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $203.75 and a 12 month high of $252.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.