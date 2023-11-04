Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,144,827,000 after buying an additional 372,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,991,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,231,000 after buying an additional 313,036 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 48.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,131,000 after buying an additional 2,220,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $212.49 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $214.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.89. The firm has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $3,552,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.11, for a total value of $2,993,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,744,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,357,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $3,552,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,480 shares of company stock valued at $25,821,132 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.