Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,275 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 277,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,708,000 after acquiring an additional 37,815 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 104,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $65.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

