Lincoln National Corp Purchases 194 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $327.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

