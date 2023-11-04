Lincoln National Corp Purchases 34,130 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,130 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.06% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 541.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

Shares of GDXJ opened at $35.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.16. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

