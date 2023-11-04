Lincoln National Corp Purchases 344 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,176,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,148.1% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 287,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,868,000 after purchasing an additional 280,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after acquiring an additional 119,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $19,323,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $231.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.43. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.