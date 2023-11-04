Lincoln National Corp Purchases 8,319 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 106.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 176,944 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 86.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 137.7% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 237,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after buying an additional 137,346 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 73.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 57,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 24,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PJUL stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

