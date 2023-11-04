Lincoln National Corp Purchases 859 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Realty Income by 99,350.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,703,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695,189 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $316,245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.28.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.44. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $68.85.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

