Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after buying an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,241,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,177,000 after buying an additional 1,886,054 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after buying an additional 184,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,560,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,745,000 after buying an additional 94,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at $805,907,207.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $14,950,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 64,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,520,201. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

