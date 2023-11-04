Lincoln National Corp Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 263,043.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 605,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,650,000 after buying an additional 605,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,912,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after buying an additional 194,195 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 224,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,785,000 after purchasing an additional 125,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 119,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ITA opened at $113.42 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.78.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

