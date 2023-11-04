Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.2% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 236,497 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,951 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in CVS Health by 7.8% in the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 93,796 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.4% during the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 85,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.39. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

