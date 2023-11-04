Lincoln National Corp Sells 10,084 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,290 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,084 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in shares of Target by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 12,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

Target Stock Up 1.6 %

Target stock opened at $112.85 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Target’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.