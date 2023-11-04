Lincoln National Corp Sells 294 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 35,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 107.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 109,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 56,719 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 414,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 142.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $123.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.32 and a 200-day moving average of $122.97. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

