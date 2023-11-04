Lisk Trading 15.3% Higher This Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00003070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $151.88 million and approximately $15.52 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002253 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001889 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004128 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001049 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002731 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

