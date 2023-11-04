Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Eight Capital set a $16.50 price target on Lithium Americas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.75.

LAC stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.91 and a beta of 1.46. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,582,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at about $10,257,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 25.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,674,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,384,000 after buying an additional 343,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,522,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration of lithium resource in the United States. It owns the Thacker Pass project located in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

