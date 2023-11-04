LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LivaNova Price Performance

LivaNova stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 999.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $59.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average is $51.17.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Institutional Trading of LivaNova

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 16.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on LivaNova from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LIVN

About LivaNova

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.