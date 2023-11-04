Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LTHM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth about $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Insider Transactions at Livent

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Livent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Livent

Livent Stock Performance

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.88. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $35.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.41 million. Livent had a net margin of 40.77% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.