LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 987,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,587 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.37% of LKQ worth $57,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LKQ by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $239,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 84.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,767,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,958 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 19.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,276,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $469,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $44.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

