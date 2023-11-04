Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Local Bounti Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of NYSE LOCL opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.62. Local Bounti has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 million. Local Bounti had a negative net margin of 311.00% and a negative return on equity of 78.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Local Bounti will post -10.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Craig M. Hurlbert acquired 51,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $68,880.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 205,003 shares in the company, valued at $274,704.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Local Bounti news, CEO Anna M. Fabrega acquired 18,801 shares of Local Bounti stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,005.33. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,352.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Craig M. Hurlbert acquired 51,403 shares of Local Bounti stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $68,880.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 205,003 shares in the company, valued at $274,704.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 155,950 shares of company stock worth $216,267. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Local Bounti by 42.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Local Bounti during the second quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Local Bounti by 732.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Local Bounti by 32.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares in the last quarter. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

