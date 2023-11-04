LooksRare (LOOKS) Market Cap Reaches $79.86 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 4th. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for about $0.0839 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LooksRare has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $79.86 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LooksRare

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 986,652,960 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,047,958 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

