LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LPLA. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.90.

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

LPLA opened at $218.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,475,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total transaction of $753,757.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,622. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

