LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,799,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,183,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,772,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,833,000 after acquiring an additional 380,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.90.

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

LPLA opened at $218.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,475,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total transaction of $753,757.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,622. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.