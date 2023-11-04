LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LSB Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.86.

Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. The firm has a market cap of $678.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.39. LSB Industries has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 488.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

