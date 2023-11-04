LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of LSI Industries worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LSI Industries by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the first quarter worth about $131,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LSI Industries news, CEO James Anthony Clark sold 15,403 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $245,831.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,086.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LSI Industries news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 3,146 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $50,210.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,442.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Anthony Clark sold 15,403 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $245,831.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,086.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,020 shares of company stock valued at $949,419. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on LSI Industries from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

LSI Industries stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.63. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $384.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.05.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $123.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.42 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 5.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

LSI Industries Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

