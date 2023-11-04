Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Price Down 5.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $1.50. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Lumen Technologies traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 10,166,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 24,441,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.34.

In other news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Christopher Stansbury purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,148,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,878,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,477,000 after purchasing an additional 34,020,726 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,202,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 32,449.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,525,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490,477 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,611,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,623,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806,410 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 76.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

