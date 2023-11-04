Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $46.71

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.71 and last traded at $47.83, with a volume of 994872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.24.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Magna International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.47.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 664.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

