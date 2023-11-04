Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MX. TheStreet lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.33.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Down 3.1 %

MX opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $11.68.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $60.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,198. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $83,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,198. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim acquired 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $91,023.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 533,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,209.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

