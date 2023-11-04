Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $21.87 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $21.87 million and $35,598.23 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00016005 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,737.62 or 1.00065640 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011250 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005910 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000537 USD and is up 3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $38,426.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.