Main Street Capital Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 72.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.16. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The business had revenue of $127.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 75.58% and a return on equity of 14.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $274,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $1,079,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 40.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

