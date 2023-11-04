Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $27.45 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.30.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.09.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 710,383 shares in the company, valued at $19,436,078.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,226 shares of company stock worth $12,277,084 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

