Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Susquehanna

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.30.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 454,226 shares of company stock worth $12,277,084. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.