Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. Marchex has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $63.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.15.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Marchex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Marchex by 10.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marchex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marchex by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marchex by 11.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

