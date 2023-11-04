Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Trading Up 5.8 %
Marchex stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. Marchex has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $63.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.15.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Marchex Company Profile
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
