Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Price Target Lowered to $1,425.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MKL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,750.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,531.25.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,336.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,478.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,418.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Markel Group has a 52 week low of $1,186.56 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.17 by $3.26. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markel Group will post 84.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,460.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,460.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,482.52, for a total transaction of $518,882.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,366 shares in the company, valued at $104,319,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,305. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 99,720.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,172,119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,625,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after purchasing an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 471,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

