Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.99 EPS

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.99), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.44-$7.78 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $82.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.75. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,567.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anthony E. Terry bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.55 per share, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,028.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,567.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,055.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Further Reading

