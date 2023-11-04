Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 74.8% per year over the last three years. Martin Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MMLP opened at $2.68 on Friday. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Martin Midstream Partners

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $191,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,435,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,203,354.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 64,500 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $191,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,435,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,203,354.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Randall Tauscher bought 20,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $48,026.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,918.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 178,024 shares of company stock worth $467,266 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,958,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 91,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 325,461 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,999 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MMLP

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.